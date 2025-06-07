HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Trimmed by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.61.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total value of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $608.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6,766.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

