Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.