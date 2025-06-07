Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TM opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

