CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CF Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

