Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). 2,603,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,690,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43,518.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Ariana Resources

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 1,783,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($24,125.18). Insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

