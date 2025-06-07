GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.07 ($0.04). Approximately 1,511,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,213,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

