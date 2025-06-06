Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $135.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $595.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $585.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.