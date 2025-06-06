Lido wstETH Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $10.94 billion and approximately $6.57 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $2,977.93 or 0.02869140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,672,713 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

