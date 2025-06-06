Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EWC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

