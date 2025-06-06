Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Permanent Capital Management LP

Permanent Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.4% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.