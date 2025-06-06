AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

