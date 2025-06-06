Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 1,031,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 864,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,123,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.