A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

