Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $165.78 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

