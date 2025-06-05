Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.