Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

