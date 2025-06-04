Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SVM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.72. 606,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,384. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$43,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock worth $71,928. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

