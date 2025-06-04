iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $209.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.