Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $381.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.06. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.