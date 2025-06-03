The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

