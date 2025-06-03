Story Price Down 2.6% This Week (IP)

Story (IP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Story has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Story coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Story has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $40.45 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Story alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105,055.43 or 0.99708930 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,605.79 or 0.99282175 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Story

Story’s genesis date was February 13th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,006,305,697 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation.

Buying and Selling Story

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,006,290,070 with 280,479,653 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 4.20055553 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $33,509,133.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Story Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Story and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.