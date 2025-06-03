SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 861.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
