Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $189.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

