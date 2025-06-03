HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

