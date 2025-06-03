Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $620,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 591.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $363.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

