CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises 0.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 92,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.1%

BATS JPIB opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

