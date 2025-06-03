Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 2487795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,716 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

