AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 166,063 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,063 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.30% of Citizens Financial Group worth $53,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,969.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 487,590 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

