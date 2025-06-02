SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 559,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

