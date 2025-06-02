LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 6,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $367.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.93 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.73. The firm has a market cap of $365.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

