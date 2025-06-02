Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Drops By 21.8%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 1,135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 740.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. TCL Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

