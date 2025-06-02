Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 13,614 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 84,775.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

PLTR stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a PE ratio of 666.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

