Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

APLD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of APLD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,407,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,152,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 5.98.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

