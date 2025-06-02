Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $14.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

