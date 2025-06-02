Ignition Price Hits $104,355.44 on Top Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $85.30 million and $205,997.32 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $104,355.44 or 0.99703231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,308.45 or 0.99658342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 106,346.95289114 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $85,353.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

