Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.07 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $101.07 million and $5.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00002426 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.32094552 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,218,419.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.