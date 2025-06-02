2,650 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.44 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

