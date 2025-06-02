Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

