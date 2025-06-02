Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.15 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.98. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

