Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AT&T by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

