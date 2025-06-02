TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDK Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. TDK has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.51 billion. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.