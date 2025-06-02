Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 719,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 419.2 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
