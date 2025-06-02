Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
