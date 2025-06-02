Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $103.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

