Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 6,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

