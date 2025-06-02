Dymension Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $88.24 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,308.45 or 0.99658342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,046,560,743 coins and its circulating supply is 300,352,964 coins. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,046,537,725 with 300,128,469 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.28871835 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,302,138.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.