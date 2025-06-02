eCash (XEC) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $436.17 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00006100 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104,666.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00382969 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00032059 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000040 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,873,414,047,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,873,404,672,583 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.