Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.79 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.