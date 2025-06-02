iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV opened at $590.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.68. The company has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.