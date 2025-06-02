iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.95).
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
