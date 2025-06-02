iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.39) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.95).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

